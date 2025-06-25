Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 95th RS holds change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 11]

    The 95th RS holds change of command ceremony

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Elliott Kipp, right, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron commander, accepts a meritorious service medal certificate from Col. John Isacco, 55th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 27, 2025. The meritorious service medal is a military award presented to members of the United States Armed Forces who distinguish themselves with outstanding meritorious achievement or service to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

    This work, The 95th RS holds change of command ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

