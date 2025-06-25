554th MP Company honors fallen Soldier Cpl. Karen Clifton

Pfc. Natalie Sanchez, a military police officer assigned to the 554th Military Police Company, prepares a simulated casualty for evacuation during the Cpl. Karen Clifton Challenge at Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, June 24, 2025. Sanchez reflected on the pressure and pride of participating in the event, which honors the legacy of a fallen battle buddy.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster)
