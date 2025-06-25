554th MP Company honors fallen Soldier Cpl. Karen Clifton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Elijah Smith, assigned to the 554th Military Police Company, provides medical aid to a simulated casualty during the Cpl. Karen Clifton Challenge at Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, June 24, 2025. The timed medical evacuation lane tested Soldiers' ability to apply lifesaving skills under pressure.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster)