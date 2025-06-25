554th MP Company honors fallen Soldier Cpl. Karen Clifton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Quade Thibeault, a military police officer assigned to the 554th Military Police Company, navigates an obstacle during the Cpl. Karen Clifton Challenge at Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, June 24, 2025. The event tested participants' physical fitness and mental toughness in honor of Cpl. Karen N. Clifton.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster)