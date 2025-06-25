554th MP Company honors fallen Soldier Cpl. Karen Clifton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier with the 554th Military Police Company navigates an obstacle during the Cpl. Karen Clifton Challenge at Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, June 24, 2025. The obstacle course was one of several physically demanding events designed to test participants' strength, endurance, and resilience in honor of the fallen Soldier.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster)