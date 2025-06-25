Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    554th MP Company honors fallen Soldier Cpl. Karen Clifton [Image 5 of 8]

    554th MP Company honors fallen Soldier Cpl. Karen Clifton

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    06.24.2025

    Photo by Spc. Mya Webster 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Spc. Elijah Smith, a military police officer with the 554th Military Police Company, prepares for the next event during the Cpl. Karen Clifton Challenge at Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, June 24, 2025. The challenge combined physical tasks, tactical operations, and teamwork to honor the sacrifice of Cpl. Karen N. Clifton.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 08:12
    Photo ID: 9139616
    VIRIN: 250624-A-LH185-6495
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.62 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 554th MP Company honors fallen Soldier Cpl. Karen Clifton [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Mya Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    21st TSC
    18th MP Bde
    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom

