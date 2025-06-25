554th MP Company honors fallen Soldier Cpl. Karen Clifton

Spc. Elijah Smith, a military police officer with the 554th Military Police Company, prepares for the next event during the Cpl. Karen Clifton Challenge at Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, June 24, 2025. The challenge combined physical tasks, tactical operations, and teamwork to honor the sacrifice of Cpl. Karen N. Clifton.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster)
