554th MP Company honors fallen Soldier Cpl. Karen Clifton

A U.S. Army Soldier with the 554th Military Police Company operates a mounted machine gun during the Cpl. Karen Clifton Challenge at Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, June 24, 2025. The weapons familiarization lane was one of several challenges that mirrored real-world MP tasks.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster)
