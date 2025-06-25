554th MP Company honors fallen Soldier Cpl. Karen Clifton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier with the 554th Military Police Company operates a mounted machine gun during the Cpl. Karen Clifton Challenge at Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, June 24, 2025. The weapons familiarization lane was one of several challenges that mirrored real-world MP tasks.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster)