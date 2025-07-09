554th Military Police Company honors fallen Soldier during annual Clifton Challenge

Photo By Spc. Mya Webster | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 554th Military Police Company, 709th MP Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Mya Webster | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 554th Military Police Company, 709th MP Battalion, pose with German Feldjäger Soldiers for a group photo during the Cpl. Karen Clifton Challenge at Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, June 24, 2025. The annual event honors Cpl. Karen N. Clifton, a military police Soldier killed in action in Iraq in 2007. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster) see less | View Image Page

STUTTGART, Germany- Soldiers from the 554th Military Police (MP) Company, 709th MP Battalion, 18th MP Brigade gathered on Panzer Kaserne today to compete in the annual Cpl. Karen Clifton Challenge, a physically demanding and emotionally driven event honoring a fallen comrade, June 24, 2025.



The challenge is named in memory of Cpl. Karen N. Clifton, a 22-year-old military police Soldier killed in action in Baghdad, Iraq, on June 21, 2007, has become a powerful tradition within the MP community in Stuttgart. The competition tests physical endurance, tactical skill, and mental resilience- core qualities that define Clifton’s legacy.



Throughout the day, teams pushed themselves through a gauntlet of events, including a timed medical evacuation lane, land navigation, an obstacle course, and weapons familiarization lanes. Each event was designed to mirror the intensity and complexity of real-world MP operations, reinforcing readiness while paying tribute to the sacrifice of one of their own.



“Putting together an entire series of events is never easy, but because I competed last year, I wanted to elevate it- or at least match what I experienced,” said Sgt. 1st Class Chelsey Perez, the lead planner of the event this year. “I wanted it to be as perfect as possible for the Soldiers and the remembrance of Cpl. Clifton.”



Among the competitors was Pfc. Natalie Sanchez, who reflected on the pressure and pride of representing her team at such a meaningful event.



“What kept me going was not wanting to let my team down,” said Sanchez. “You’re doing this in honor of a fallen battle buddy. They sacrificed so much, and the least you can do is give your all.”



Though the event was physically and mentally challenging, Sanchez said she’d encourage others to step up next year. “While it’s tough, it's such a good opportunity. Other people deserve the chance to experience that recognition, too.”



The challenge also welcomed participation from Germany’s Feldjäger, the Bundeswehr military police, reinforcing partnership and unity between allied forces.



“The significance of having our partners here shows exactly what we fight for,” Perez added. “Bringing nations together and training side by side is how we stay ready and protect the freedom of others. We are stronger together.”



As competitors crossed the finish line, the Clifton Challenge served as more than just a test of strength; it stood as a reminder that sacrifice is honored not only through memory but through action.



The legacy of Cpl. Karen Clifton continues to live on through sweat, grit, and the Soldiers who refuse to quit in her name.