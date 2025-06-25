554th MP Company honors fallen Soldier Cpl. Karen Clifton

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 554th Military Police Company, 709th MP Battalion, pose with German Feldjäger Soldiers for a group photo during the Cpl. Karen Clifton Challenge at Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, June 24, 2025. The annual event honors Cpl. Karen N. Clifton, a military police Soldier killed in action in Iraq in 2007.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 08:12
|Photo ID:
|9139623
|VIRIN:
|250624-A-LH185-5058
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|18.43 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
