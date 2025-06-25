554th MP Company honors fallen Soldier Cpl. Karen Clifton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 554th Military Police Company, 709th MP Battalion, pose with German Feldjäger Soldiers for a group photo during the Cpl. Karen Clifton Challenge at Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, June 24, 2025. The annual event honors Cpl. Karen N. Clifton, a military police Soldier killed in action in Iraq in 2007.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster)