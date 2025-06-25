554th MP Company honors fallen Soldier Cpl. Karen Clifton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldier Pfc. Chloe Blades (left) and German Feldjäger Soldier Pfc. Abdel Hedi Haddaji (right) work together to assemble an antenna during the Cpl. Karen Clifton Challenge at Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, June 24, 2025. The event reinforced partnership and interoperability between allied military police forces.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster)