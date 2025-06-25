U.S. Army Soldier Pfc. Chloe Blades (left) and German Feldjäger Soldier Pfc. Abdel Hedi Haddaji (right) work together to assemble an antenna during the Cpl. Karen Clifton Challenge at Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, June 24, 2025. The event reinforced partnership and interoperability between allied military police forces.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 08:12
|Photo ID:
|9139618
|VIRIN:
|250624-A-LH185-4316
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|11.74 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 554th MP Company honors fallen Soldier Cpl. Karen Clifton [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Mya Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.