Marching to a New Beat: 10th Mountain Division (LI) Rocks Mountain Fest 2025

The “Avalanche” 10th Mountain Division (LI) Rock Band performs during Mountain Fest June 26, 2025, on Fort Drum, New York. This annual event celebrates our national spirit and the division’s 80-year Mountain warfare heritage, reinforcing its bond with the North Country community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)