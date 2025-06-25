Marching to a New Beat: 10th Mountain Division (LI) Rocks Mountain Fest 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Mike Brown, assigned to 10th Mountain Division (LI) Band, performs during Mountain Fest June 26, 2025, on Fort Drum, New York. Mountain Fest highlights the enduring partnership between Fort Drum and the North Country through a day of ceremonial observances and public engagement. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)