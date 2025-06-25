Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marching to a New Beat: 10th Mountain Division (LI) Rocks Mountain Fest 2025 [Image 3 of 9]

    Marching to a New Beat: 10th Mountain Division (LI) Rocks Mountain Fest 2025

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Dalmman, assigned to 10th Mountain Division (LI) Band, performs during Mountain Fest June 26, 2025, on Fort Drum, New York. Mountain Fest celebrates the dedication of 10th Mountain Division Soldiers while strengthening ties between the military and the community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 19:25
    Photo ID: 9134717
    VIRIN: 250626-A-HO064-1507
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marching to a New Beat: 10th Mountain Division (LI) Rocks Mountain Fest 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    U.S. Army
    FortDrum
    Mountainfest2025
    Division Live

