Marching to a New Beat: 10th Mountain Division (LI) Rocks Mountain Fest 2025

Sgt. Colin Webb, assigned to 10th Mountain Division (LI) Band, performs during Mountain Fest June 26, 2025, on Fort Drum, New York. Mountain Fest celebrates the dedication of 10th Mountain Division Soldiers while strengthening ties between the military and the community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)