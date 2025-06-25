Sgt. Derek Smith, assigned to 10th Mountain Division (LI) Band, performs during Mountain Fest June 26, 2025, on Fort Drum, New York. Mountain Fest offers a unique opportunity for the public to engage with service members, highlighting the strength, readiness, and community partnerships of the 10th Mountain Division.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 19:25
|Photo ID:
|9134720
|VIRIN:
|250626-A-HO064-3901
|Resolution:
|7728x5152
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marching to a New Beat: 10th Mountain Division (LI) Rocks Mountain Fest 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.