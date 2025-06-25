Marching to a New Beat: 10th Mountain Division (LI) Rocks Mountain Fest 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Derek Smith, assigned to 10th Mountain Division (LI) Band, performs during Mountain Fest June 26, 2025, on Fort Drum, New York. Mountain Fest offers a unique opportunity for the public to engage with service members, highlighting the strength, readiness, and community partnerships of the 10th Mountain Division.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)