Marching to a New Beat: 10th Mountain Division (LI) Rocks Mountain Fest 2025

Sgt. Colin Webb, assigned to 10th Mountain Division (LI) Band, performs during Mountain Fest June 26, 2025, on Fort Drum, New York. Honoring 80 years of mountain warfare heritage, Mountain Fest brings together Soldiers, families, and North Country residents in a celebration of unity, service, and community partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)