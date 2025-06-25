Marching to a New Beat: 10th Mountain Division (LI) Rocks Mountain Fest 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Mike Brown, assigned to 10th Mountain Division (LI) Band, performs during Mountain Fest June 26, 2025, on Fort Drum, New York. Mountain Fest honors the 10th Mountain Division’s 80-year legacy of mountain warfare heritage, celebrating the strength, service, and commitment of its Soldiers while fostering a festive atmosphere for families and the North Country community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)