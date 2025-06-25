Marching to a New Beat: 10th Mountain Division (LI) Rocks Mountain Fest 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Dallman, assigned to 10th Mountain Division (LI) Band, performs during Mountain Fest June 26, 2025, on Fort Drum, New York. This event highlights the division’s commitment to its Soldiers, their families, and the surrounding community by bringing them together in a spirit of unity and celebration. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)