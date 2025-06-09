From runway to skyway, the Atlantic Trident Allies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Finnish Air Force F/A-18 Hornet aircraft comes in for landing during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 19, 2025. AT 25 is a recurring multinational training exercise between the U.S., U.K. and France to train in an interoperable environment, refining operational integration and ensuring Allied forces can seamlessly secure the Euro-Atlantic region. Finland hosted this iteration of the training series for the first time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)