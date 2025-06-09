From runway to skyway, the Atlantic Trident Allies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

French Air and Space Force Rafale aircraft prepare for flight during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 19, 2025. AT 25 builds military capability and warfighting capacity between the U.S., U.K., France and Finland to support deterrence and defense of the Euro-Atlantic region, ensuring continued readiness, adaptability and lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)