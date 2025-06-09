From runway to skyway, the Atlantic Trident Allies

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft prepares for landing during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 19, 2025. While in flight, the U.S. and Allies exercise air-to-air defense, tactical combat maneuvers, and critical tasks, forging a ready and modern European-led Allied force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)
