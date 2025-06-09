From runway to skyway, the Atlantic Trident Allies

A French Air and Space Force Rafale aircraft takes flight during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 19, 2025. AT 25 allows the U.S., U.K., France and Finland to train in an interoperable environment, refining operational integration and ensuring Allied forces can seamlessly secure the Euro-Atlantic region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)
