From runway to skyway, the Atlantic Trident Allies

French Air and Space Force Rafale aircraft prepare for flight during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 19, 2025. AT 25 is a tactical-level field training exercise hosted by the Finnish Air Force, focused on improving interoperability and integration between fourth- and fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)