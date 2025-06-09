Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From runway to skyway, the Atlantic Trident Allies

    From runway to skyway, the Atlantic Trident Allies

    PIRKKALA AIR BASE, FINLAND

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    A French Air and Space Force Rafale aircraft flies a training sortie during Atlantic Trident 25 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 19, 2025. AT 25 is a recurring multinational training exercise between the U.S., U.K. and France to train in an interoperable environment, refining operational integration and ensuring Allied forces can seamlessly secure the Euro-Atlantic region. Finland hosted this iteration of the training series for the first time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)

    Readiness
    Rafale
    Lethality
    Allies and partners
    Atlantic Trident 25
    Allied deterrence

