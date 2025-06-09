Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From runway to skyway, the Atlantic Trident Allies [Image 8 of 10]

    From runway to skyway, the Atlantic Trident Allies

    PIRKKALA AIR BASE, FINLAND

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft takes flight during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 19, 2025. AT 25 focuses on integrated operations with NATO Allies to ensure the alliance is capable of projecting lethality and readiness throughout the European area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)

    This work, From runway to skyway, the Atlantic Trident Allies [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Ashley Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-15E Strike Eagle
    Readiness
    Lethality
    Allies and partners
    Atlantic Trident 25
    Allied deterrence

