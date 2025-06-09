From runway to skyway, the Atlantic Trident Allies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft takes flight during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 19, 2025. AT 25 focuses on integrated operations with NATO Allies to ensure the alliance is capable of projecting lethality and readiness throughout the European area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)