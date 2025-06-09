From runway to skyway, the Atlantic Trident Allies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft soars across the sky during Atlantic Trident 25 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 19, 2025. AT 25 is a recurring multinational training event that allows U.S. Allies to forward-deploy combat power, exercise air-to-air defense in complex environments, and sharpen integration and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)