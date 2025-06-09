From runway to skyway, the Atlantic Trident Allies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft prepares for landing during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 19, 2025. AT 25 is the first edition of the exercise series to take place outside of the U.S., U.K. and France, furthering integration and lethality as Finland prepares to receive the F-35 Lightning II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)