U.S. Army Lt. Col. Todd Evans, incoming commander of Health Clinic - Vicenza, left, receives the colors to Col. Theodore Brown, commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, during the change of command ceremony for Health clinic – Vicenza at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, June 17, 2025. During the ceremony, Col. Michele Kehrle relinquished command to Lt. Col. Todd Eaves. (U.S. Army Photo by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 09:14
|Photo ID:
|9120845
|VIRIN:
|250617-A-JM436-1214
|Resolution:
|7641x5094
|Size:
|5.29 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Health Clinic – Vicenza Change of Command Ceremony [Image 19 of 19], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.