U.S. Army Health Clinic – Vicenza Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Todd Evans, incoming commander of Health Clinic - Vicenza, provides remarks during the change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, June 17, 2025. During the ceremony, Col. Michele Kehrle relinquished command to Lt. Col. Todd Eaves. (U.S. Army Photo by Paolo Bovo)