U.S. Army Health Clinic – Vicenza Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Left to right: U.S. Army Col. Michele Kehrle, outgoing commander of Health Clinic - Vicenza, Col. Theodore Brown, commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, and incoming commander Lt. Col. Todd Eaves, stand in front of the formation during the change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, June 17, 2025. During the ceremony, Col. Michele Kehrle relinquished command to Lt. Col. Todd Eaves. (U.S. Army Photo by Paolo Bovo)