    U.S. Army Health Clinic – Vicenza Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 19]

    U.S. Army Health Clinic – Vicenza Change of Command Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Left to right: U.S. Army Col. Michele Kehrle, outgoing commander of Health Clinic - Vicenza, Col. Theodore Brown, commander of  Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, and incoming commander Lt. Col. Todd Eaves, stand in front of the formation during the change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, June 17, 2025. During the ceremony, Col. Michele Kehrle relinquished command to Lt. Col. Todd Eaves. (U.S. Army Photo by Paolo Bovo)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 09:14
    Photo ID: 9120833
    VIRIN: 250617-A-JM436-1129
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.58 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    This work, U.S. Army Health Clinic – Vicenza Change of Command Ceremony [Image 19 of 19], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    HealthClinicVicenza

