U.S. Army Health Clinic – Vicenza Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Todd Evans, incoming commander of Health Clinic - Vicenza, left, receives the colors to Col. Theodore Brown, commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, during the change of command ceremony for Health clinic – Vicenza at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, June 17, 2025. During the ceremony, Col. Michele Kehrle relinquished command to Lt. Col. Todd Eaves. (U.S. Army Photo by Paolo Bovo)