U.S. Army Health Clinic – Vicenza Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Col. Michele Kehrle, outgoing commander of Health Clinic – Vicenza, is awarded the Meritorious Service Medal from U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe, and command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, during her award at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, June 17, 2025. (U.S. Army Photo by Paolo Bovo)