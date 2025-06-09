U.S. Army Health Clinic – Vicenza Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Theodore Brown, commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, addresses the audience at the change of command ceremony for Health Clinic - Vicenza at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, June 21, 2023. During the ceremony, Col. Michele Kehrle relinquished command to Lt. Col. Todd Eaves. (U.S. Army Photo by Paolo Bovo)