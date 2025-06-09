U.S. Army Health Clinic – Vicenza Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Michele Kehrle, outgoing commander of Health Clinic - Vicenza, Col. Theodore Brown, commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, and Lt. Col. Todd Eaves, and incoming commander for Health Clinic – Vicenza during the change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, June 17, 2025. During the ceremony, Col. Michele Kehrle relinquished command to Lt. Col. Todd Eaves. (U.S. Army Photo by Paolo Bovo)