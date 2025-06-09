U.S. Army Health Clinic – Vicenza Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Todd Eaves, incoming commander of Health Clinic - Vicenza, takes command during the change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, June 17, 2025. During the ceremony, Col. Michele Kehrle relinquished command to Lt. Col. Todd Eaves. (U.S. Army Photo by Paolo Bovo)