    U.S. Army Health Clinic – Vicenza Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 19]

    U.S. Army Health Clinic – Vicenza Change of Command Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Left to right: U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili, command sergeant major, Medical Readiness Command, Europe (MRC,EUR); Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, MRC,EUR commander; Col. Michele Kehrle, outgoing commander of Health Clinic – Vicenza; Col. Theodore Brown, commander of  Landstuhl Regional Medical Center; and Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge L. Oquendo, command sergeant major, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, pose for a picture during an award ceremony Col. Michele Kehrle at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, June 17, 2025. (U.S. Army Photo by Paolo Bovo)

