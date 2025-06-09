USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Commander Col. Troy Danderson provides opening remarks during an opening ceremony of a family fest held in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, organized by USAG Wiesbaden, on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 14, 2025.



The celebration also served as a culminating event after a week packed with activities for the garrison’s tenant units. In his remarks, Danderson thanked the garrison’s mission partners, Soldiers, and the countless volunteers who made all of these activities possible. He also reminded the audience that today's event was for our families that support the Soldiers.



"But as we recall, 250 years ago, it wasn't just the U.S. Army that came into existence," said Col. Danderson. "It was the Army family, and that's what this fest is about."



(U.S. Army photo by Stephen P. Perez)