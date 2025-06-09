Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest [Image 12 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Stephen Perez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    U.S. Army Garrison Commander Col. Troy Danderson provides opening remarks during an opening ceremony of a family fest held in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, organized by USAG Wiesbaden, on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 14, 2025.

    The celebration also served as a culminating event after a week packed with activities for the garrison’s tenant units. In his remarks, Danderson thanked the garrison’s mission partners, Soldiers, and the countless volunteers who made all of these activities possible. He also reminded the audience that today's event was for our families that support the Soldiers.

    "But as we recall, 250 years ago, it wasn't just the U.S. Army that came into existence," said Col. Danderson. "It was the Army family, and that's what this fest is about."

    (U.S. Army photo by Stephen P. Perez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 16:24
    Photo ID: 9112437
    VIRIN: 250614-A-NH858-6523
    Resolution: 5906x3943
    Size: 11.57 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest [Image 13 of 13], by Stephen Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest
    USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest
    USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest
    USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest
    USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest
    USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest
    USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest
    USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest
    USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest
    USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest
    USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest
    USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest
    USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    armynewswire
    Army250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download