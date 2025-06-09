USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel salutes the flag while Soldiers with the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus perform the German national anthem during an opening ceremony of a family fest held in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, organized by U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 14, 2025.