USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest

A retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel salutes the flag while Soldiers with the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus perform the German national anthem during an opening ceremony of a family fest held in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, organized by U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 14, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2025 16:24
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
