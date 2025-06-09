The command teams of 56th Multi-Domain Task Force and U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden participate in a ceremonial cake cutting at a family fest held in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 14, 2025.
To mark this historic occasion, these senior leaders were accompanied by volunteers dressed in Army uniforms from different eras throughout the Army’s history and Chaplain Maj. Whitham and Pvt. 1st Class. Rogers, who represented the oldest and youngest Army Soldiers in the Wiesbaden community. (U.S. Army photo by Stephen P. Perez)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2025 16:23
|Photo ID:
|9112424
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-NH858-1693
|Resolution:
|5224x3483
|Size:
|8.06 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest [Image 13 of 13], by Stephen Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.