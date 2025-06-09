Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest [Image 6 of 13]

    USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Stephen Perez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    The command teams of 56th Multi-Domain Task Force and U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden participate in a ceremonial cake cutting at a family fest held in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 14, 2025.

    To mark this historic occasion, these senior leaders were accompanied by volunteers dressed in Army uniforms from different eras throughout the Army’s history and Chaplain Maj. Whitham and Pvt. 1st Class. Rogers, who represented the oldest and youngest Army Soldiers in the Wiesbaden community. (U.S. Army photo by Stephen P. Perez)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 16:23
    Photo ID: 9112424
    VIRIN: 250614-A-NH858-1693
    Resolution: 5224x3483
    Size: 8.06 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest [Image 13 of 13], by Stephen Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

