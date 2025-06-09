USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus perform during an opening ceremony of a family fest held in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, organized by U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 14, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Stephen P. Perez)