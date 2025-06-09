USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rachel Bianculi; a private organization liaison with the Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation; is recognized by U.S. Army Garrison Commander Col. Troy Danderson for her role in organizing a family fest held in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, organized by USAG Wiesbaden, on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 14, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Stephen P. Perez)