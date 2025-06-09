Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest [Image 9 of 13]

    USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Stephen Perez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Army Maj. Gen. John Rafferty, commanding general of 56th Multi-Domain Command and senior responsible officer of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, provides remarks during an opening ceremony of a family fest held in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, organized by USAG Wiesbaden, on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 14, 2025.

    In his speech, Rafferty expressed his family's deep admiration for the Wiesbaden community.

    "That's one of the things that Tracy and I have always loved about our overseas assignments, particularly in Germany," said Maj. Gen. Rafferty. "It's that it's an intimate experience, with your neighbors, with your Soldiers, your civilians, your Soldiers for life that live over here that turn this into a wonderful community that can celebrate events like this. I know that Sergeant Major Jackson and I, Judy and Tracy—we wouldn't want to be anywhere else in our Army journeys than right here to celebrate 250 years."

    (U.S. Army photo by Stephen P. Perez)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 16:24
    Photo ID: 9112433
    VIRIN: 250614-A-NH858-5579
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 8.93 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    This work, USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest [Image 13 of 13], by Stephen Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

