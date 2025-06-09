USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Maj. Gen. John Rafferty, commanding general of 56th Multi-Domain Command and senior responsible officer of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, provides remarks during an opening ceremony of a family fest held in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, organized by USAG Wiesbaden, on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 14, 2025.



In his speech, Rafferty expressed his family's deep admiration for the Wiesbaden community.



"That's one of the things that Tracy and I have always loved about our overseas assignments, particularly in Germany," said Maj. Gen. Rafferty. "It's that it's an intimate experience, with your neighbors, with your Soldiers, your civilians, your Soldiers for life that live over here that turn this into a wonderful community that can celebrate events like this. I know that Sergeant Major Jackson and I, Judy and Tracy—we wouldn't want to be anywhere else in our Army journeys than right here to celebrate 250 years."



(U.S. Army photo by Stephen P. Perez)