    USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest [Image 10 of 13]

    USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Stephen Perez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus perform the German national anthem during an opening ceremony of a family fest held in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, organized by U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 14, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Stephen P. Perez)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 16:24
    Photo ID: 9112434
    VIRIN: 250614-A-NH858-1585
    Resolution: 5523x3687
    Size: 9.87 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    armynewswire
    Army250

