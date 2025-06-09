U.S. Army Soldiers with the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus perform during an opening ceremony of a family fest held in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, organized by U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 14, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Stephen P. Perez)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2025 16:23
|Photo ID:
|9112422
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-NH858-9072
|Resolution:
|5824x3888
|Size:
|10.03 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest [Image 13 of 13], by Stephen Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.