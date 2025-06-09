Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest [Image 7 of 13]

    USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Stephen Perez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Army Command Sgt. Maj. Rickey G. Jackson, senior enlisted advisor of 56th Multi-Domain Command, gives remarks during an opening ceremony of a family fest held in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, organized by U.S. army Garrison Wiesbaden, on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 14, 2025.

    As the event’s keynote speaker, Jackson explained how this milestone serves as an opportunity for the Army to honor all those who have served—and consider its path for the future.


    "This birthday serves as a launching point for discussions about the future of our armed forces—how we will prepare to adapt and meet the challenges that lie ahead," said Command Sgt. Maj. Jackson. "As we look to the future, let us focus on the transformation required to build a better Army—one that is ready to support and defend at any time."

    (U.S. Army photo by Stephen P. Perez)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 16:24
    VIRIN: 250614-A-NH858-7693
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
