USAG Wiesbaden marks 250th Army Anniversary with family fest

Army Command Sgt. Maj. Rickey G. Jackson, senior enlisted advisor of 56th Multi-Domain Command, gives remarks during an opening ceremony of a family fest held in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, organized by U.S. army Garrison Wiesbaden, on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 14, 2025.



As the event’s keynote speaker, Jackson explained how this milestone serves as an opportunity for the Army to honor all those who have served—and consider its path for the future.





"This birthday serves as a launching point for discussions about the future of our armed forces—how we will prepare to adapt and meet the challenges that lie ahead," said Command Sgt. Maj. Jackson. "As we look to the future, let us focus on the transformation required to build a better Army—one that is ready to support and defend at any time."



(U.S. Army photo by Stephen P. Perez)