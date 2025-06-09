Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Visit Spangdahlem Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders speaks to the audience during a show for service members and their families at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2025. The event brought together the base community for an evening of entertainment and appreciation, reinforcing the Air Force’s commitment to taking care of people and building strong connections with families stationed overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)