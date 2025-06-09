Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Visit Spangdahlem Air Base

U.S. Air Force Capt. Johnny Rue, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot, explains the cockpit layout of an F-16 Fighting Falcon to a member of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders during a visit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2025. The visit gave guests an up-close look at Air Force aviation capabilities and helped strengthen morale among Airmen stationed overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)
04.05.2025
06.10.2025
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
