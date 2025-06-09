Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Visit Spangdahlem Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader reacts while sitting in the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon as U.S. Air Force Capt. Johnny Rue, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot, shares details about the aircraft during a United Service Organizations visit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2025. The USO-sponsored visit aimed to boost morale and foster a sense of connection between service members and supporters, aligning with the Air Force’s commitment to taking care of people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)