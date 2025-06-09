Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Visit Spangdahlem Air Base [Image 4 of 9]

    Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Visit Spangdahlem Air Base

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.05.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader reacts while sitting in the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon as U.S. Air Force Capt. Johnny Rue, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot, shares details about the aircraft during a United Service Organizations visit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2025. The USO-sponsored visit aimed to boost morale and foster a sense of connection between service members and supporters, aligning with the Air Force’s commitment to taking care of people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

