Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Visit Spangdahlem Air Base

Members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders take turns speaking to the audience during a show at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2025. Hosted by the USO, the event brought entertainment and appreciation to service members and their families, helping to strengthen community bonds and boost morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)