Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Visit Spangdahlem Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders lays in the intake of an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a visit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2025. As part of the USO visit, cheerleaders had the opportunity to engage with Airmen and experience aspects of fighter aircraft maintenance and operations, helping to build appreciation for the daily work of service members stationed abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)